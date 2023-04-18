Purdue Football: Boilers add Penn State Transfer CB Marquis Wilson

Coach Walters continues to build out his roster for the 2023 season. This morning, he added Penn State transfer CB Marquis Wilson to a secondary in need of experienced corner backs.

Congratulations to our mentee @MarquisArmani commitment to Purdue University.



We are committed to our families and will always support them through their trials and triumphs. We pray that he has a healthy and successful season as he pursues the NFL.



We Love u@BoilerFootball pic.twitter.com/uOYic6jZwQ — SupremeAthleteCT (@SupremeAthlete_) April 18, 2023

Wilson, a former composite 4* athlete in the 2019 out of Windsor, CT, initially signed with Penn State out of high school. His career, to this point, has been rife with frustration. In total he’s appeared in 38 games, both as a corner and a brief stint as a wide receiver. He’s amassed 55 tackles, 2 sacks and 2 interceptions in those games. Wilson has been stuck behind some formidable corners during his time in Happy Valley, and Purdue is banking on his talent over his production.

How He Fits

Purdue needs ready to play corners, and he’s a ready to play corner. Purdue has 5th year senior Jabari Brown and junior Kansas State transfer Tee Denson (who sat last season with an injury) in terms of experienced corners. Wilson, at 6’0, 185 could play any of the 3 corner spots, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see him line up inside as a slot corner in Purdue’s new scheme. He’s a quick twitch athlete, so much so, that in an attempt to get him on the field, Penn State played him at corner and wide receiver in 2021 (it didn’t work).

While I don’t think the Boilermakers guaranteed Wilson playing time, I’m sure they let him know that playing time is up for grabs in the secondary and he has a good shot at earning some. At best, he’s a 4* talent in need of consistent playing time to thrive. At worst he’s an experienced rotational player that’s played winning football. Either way, I see no downside for Purdue.

What Next

This is a 1 year rental of a scholarship the coaching staff set aside for a transfer. It doesn’t change much going forwards, other than an available scholarship being claimed. How many scholarships does Purdue have available? No clue. I’ve asked the Oracle at Delphi, and she doesn’t know either, but I assume Purdue might pick up another 2 or 3 transfers and call it a day. They’ve been looking at defensive linemen in the portal, and that seems like the next obvious place to upgrade/add dpeth.