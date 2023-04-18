Zach Edey Makes a Decision About His Future

In a move that has been highly anticipated, and much discussed, Zach Edey today released a statement on Twitter about his next move.

For those that don’t want to squint and read that or zoom you can read the entire statement below.

My basketball journey has been unorthodox to say the least, but I wouldn’t change a thing about it. From ranked 437 in my class to National Player of the Year, I can’t put into words what Purdue University, my teammates, my coaches, and our fans mean to me. Though we fell short of our ultimate goal this season, I loved every second of it. With that being said, I’m putting my name in the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility. I will evaluate my future after going through the process and look forward to what’s next! Stay Tuned, Zach Edey

So there you have it folks. Edey is declaring while maintaining his eligibility. It’s the smartest move for him. It’s what I’m sure Painter would recommend to him. Despite the tough end to the season I’m not sure if his NBA Draft stock can ever be higher. The problem of course for Edey is the move away from a traditional post up center in the NBA. That’s the only aspect of him declaring that gives me hope he could return.

We are now confronted with a series of deadlines. I’ll spell them out for you.

NBA Draft Combine - May 15-21 NBA Draft Lottery - May 16 NCAA Early Entrant Withdrawal to maintain eligibility - May 31, 2021 11:59 P.M.

That means we have just over 6 weeks to wait until we know for sure if Zach Edey will be returning to Purdue for an additional season. Whatever choice he makes we hope it’s the best one for him. He’s given so much to our beloved Boilermakers that if he decides to move on I completely understand. Best of luck young man.