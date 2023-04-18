Purdue Softball ‘Weekend in Review’

The Purdue Boilermaker softball team went 1-2 against the Michigan Wolverines over the weekend and stand at 3-11 overall in B1G Conference play. The Boilers are 13th in conference standings ahead of only Michigan State who is 2-11 in conference play. Purdue sits at 19-24 on the season and join only MSU with losing overall records in the conference.

The Boilers weekend started off against the Wolverines with a 4-0 loss in a no-hit, shutout at the hands of Lauren Derkowski. Purdue didn’t fare much better the rest of the weekend as the double header on Saturday saw the Boilers split with Michigan, winning 3-2 in Game 2 and again getting shutout and no-hit in Game 3 and losing 5-0. On the weekend, Purdue was only able to generate 5 total hits and 3 runs against a team who was just 5-7 in away games this season.

The Boilers will host Butler who is just 15-27 on the season at Bittinger Stadium. Purdue owns a 16-1 overall record against the Bulldogs and will look to get on track ahead of a road trip to Ohio State. Purdue will finish up the regular season with matchups against Michigan State and Penn State to close out the 2023 season.

Head Coach Boo De Oliveria is in her 7th season with the Boilers and holds just a 127-172 overall record. Purdue has enjoyed an uptick in recruiting over the past few seasons ranking 5th overall in 2021 and the 23rd overall class in 2022 but that has yet to show results on the diamond for the Boilermakers.