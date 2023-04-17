D’Mon Marable commits to HC Ryan Walters & the Boilermakers

D’Mon Marable, a 3 star safety from Tennessee, made his commitment to Purdue official on Monday via his Twitter. The 6’1, 190 pound safety from Clinton High School in Clinton, Tennessee is rated as the 40th best prospect in his 2024 class and the 6th best overall prospect from the Volunteer State. Marable also held offers from Minnesota, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Colorado, Louisville, and Cincinnati.

Just shy of a 4 star rating according to 247, Marable is about as heavy a hitter as you will find in the high school game. He appears to have the athleticism to play either safety position but looks to be more of a strong safety rather than a free safety with his ability to step into the box and help in the run game. Marable also shows some great instincts in both the passing and run game and finished his tackles well by driving through contact. His HUDL profile reports a 4.6 40 yard dash and a 4.4 shuttle drill which should translate well into the college game as a strong safety.

Marable joins four well regarded recruits in the 2024 class headlined by 4 star quarterback Marcos Davila. The 2024 class will be Head Coach Ryan Walters first full class and all signs point to Purdue being able to land a top 30 class. Focus now shifts to 4 star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain out of West Bloomfield, Michigan and athlete Brauntae Johnson from Fort Wayne, Indiana as potential commitments.