Mark Stephens Joins Staff As Assistant Coach For Purdue Women’s Basketball

Purdue women’s basketball announced Monday that Mark Stephens would be joining the staff as an assistant coach. Stephens had been the assistant coach for Toledo for four years and helped lead the Rockets to conference champions last season along with an upset over #5 Iowa State in the first round of the NCAA tournament. He will also serve as a recruiting coordinator for the Boilers.

Stephens has been successful in recruiting through his 7 years as an assistant coach and more than a decade through AAU. He has mentored 7 all-conference players along with 27 academic all-conference honorees.

Before joining the collegiate level, Stephens coached girls basketball at Crispus Attucks where he went 38-9 in his final two seasons. He also had assistant coaching stints at Southport and Decatur High School.

“I’ve known Mark for years and have always appreciated his drive,” Gearlds said in a release. “Going back to his days at Crispus Attucks High School and his AAU teams, Mark has always led his players and his programs the right way. Seeing how he operated on the recruiting trail at Xavier and then Toledo made me really appreciate his grind and creativity. We really took a step forward in recruiting today.”