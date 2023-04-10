The Boiler Alert Podcast Discusses Brandon Newman and Lance Jones

With Ryan out of town for the Easter holiday I told him not to worry about packing his equipment to record a podcast with me on Sunday. I could find a co-host right? Well, I did, and then I didn’t. A couple hours before recording my cohost became unavoidably detained. So I decided that as I’m a hostage to the #contentmachine I knew I could just hop on there myself and carry a podcast. I am the host after all.

So I hopped on last night to talk about the recent basketball transfer portal news. That includes the loss of Brandon Newman and a look back at his Purdue career. I also discuss the latest addition to the Boilermakers in Lance Jones from SIU. Is he good, is he bad, will he make a difference? I don’t know, no one does, but I take the time to talk about it.

Finally, this part leads me into a discussion of why Purdue struggles so mightily to get the big name transfers to come and play for Matt Painter and the basketball team. I would have loved to get someone like LJ Cryer but I never really thought that Purdue had much of a chance there. Maybe it’s just the inertia of what we’ve seen in the transfer portal era weighing on me but it’s disheartening to see Purdue miss out on the big names and get guys from smaller conferences who are 3rd team all conference. I hope Lance Jones succeeds, and maybe he will, but I just needed to vent. Have a listen, rate us, review us, share us with your friends and family.

Also, shoutout to our Bracket Challenge winner Matt Grahovac. I discuss his hiking blog on the podcast today as well. Check it out here.