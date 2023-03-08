Zach Edey named Sporting News ‘National Player of the Year’

Zach Edey has been named the Sporting News ‘National Player of the Year’ following as big a season as there has been nationally over the last twenty to thirty years. Edey averaged 21.9 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.5 assists while shooting 61.1% from the field and 72.7% from the free throw line.

Stepping into the spotlight with the graduation of fellow center Trevion Williams and Jaden Ivey leaving for the NBA, Edey saw his minutes increase from 19 per game as a sophomore to 31.5 this season. That increase in minutes led to an increase in the production Edey was able to generate this season that hasn’t been seen in almost 30 years for the Boilers. Achieving 23 double-doubles on the season, Edey was also named the B1G Player of the Year. Being just one of two players in the conference to have at least 600 points, 350 rebounds, and 50 blocked shots (Chris Webber, Michigan), Edey is currently on pace to be the first player since David Robinson in 1985-1986 to get to 750 points, 450 rebounds, and 50 blocked shots. If Edey is able to increase his points and rebounds just slightly to 22 points and 13 rebounds per game, Edey would become the first player in B1G over 50 years to do so.

Edey is just the 3rd player in Purdue’s illustrious history to be named National Player of the Year alongside Glenn Robinson (1994) and John Wooden (1932). The Boilers enter the B1G Tourney in Chicago as the #1 seed and a potential #1 seed in the NCAA Tourney for the first time since 1996. Edey could return for a senior season and be the clear favorite to win back to back National Player of the Year awards since the award went to 6 for consensus status. The last player to do so was Bill Walton in 1972 and 1973.