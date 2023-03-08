3* TE Eric Karner Commits to Purdue

Three star tight end Eric Karner from Immaculate Conception High School in Elmhurst, Illinois committed to the Purdue Boilermakers following his junior day visit that also saw commitments from OL Jordan King and QB Marcos Davila. The 6’5, 220 pound tight end chose the Boilers over offers from Boston College, Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, and Pittsburgh. Karner is the 43rd ranked tight end in the 2024 class overall.

According to his HUDL profile, Karner runs a 4.71 40 yard dash and his highlights show a fluid athlete for his size at the high school level. Karner will need to grow more into his frame but he looks more like a Brycen Hopkins type at his position rather than an in-line tight end. In Harrell’s offense, a tight end who can play off the line of scrimmage can create mismatches on the edge as either a pass catcher or as a blocker in the quick passing game.

The 2024 class is likely to see more commitments in the coming weeks following the first junior day under the new staff under head coach Ryan Walters but also may come over the summer when Purdue holds another junior day and their summer camps. One name to keep an eye on is Fort Wayne Northside Top 100 wide receiver Brauntae Johnson to possibly commit. He would be the highest ranking wide receiver commit since Selwyn Lymon in 2005 (50th overall prospect). Purdue may also be interested in taking another tight end in this class and the Boilers have many good options remaining after the commitment of Karner.