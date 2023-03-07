Zach Edey Officially an All-American

There’s been little doubt all year that Zach Edey was going to make history this season. Little doubt that he would make an impact on this Purdue basketball team and Purdue basketball’s history books. Well, he earned his first official recognition of that today when the Sporting News All-American team was announced.

For those that haven’t been paying attention here’s a look at Zach Edey’s production throughout this season:

22.3 ppg

12.9 rpg

2.4 bpg

61.2% shooting

Just an incredible stat line. Edey has been the driver of a Purdue team that was a unanimous number one earlier in the season, spent more time at number one than any Purdue team in history, and has spent the last 15 weeks in the top 5 of the AP poll.

Edey is joined by Trayce Jackson-Davis (IU), Jalen Wilson (Kansas), Brandon Miller (Alabama), and Drew Timme (Gonzaga) on the first team. Edey was the only one of the five to be a unanimous selection. He received a first place vote from each voter. As each of the remaining All-American teams are announced the question becomes when does Edey become a consensus All-American?

In order to be labeled as a consensus All-American according to the NCAA a player must achieve a certain number of points via the four All-American teams. These teams are AP, Coaches, U.S. Basketball Writer’s Association, and Sporting News. A first team selection is worth three points, two points for second team, and one point for third team. Edey now has three points and is well on his way to be a consensus All-American.

In the last seven years Purdue has had three other players reach that prestigious honor. Those are Caleb Swanigan (2017), Carsen Edwards (2019), and Jaden Ivey (2022). Back to back consensus All-Americans would be quite the achievement for this Purdue program.

Zach Edey will next get a shot to show what he can do Friday at noon eastern in the Big Ten Tournament.