Women’s Basketball: Kendall Puryear Commits To Purdue

Katie Gearlds and the Purdue Women’s basketball team nabbed their first commit of the 2024 class. After receiving offers from Kansas State and Missouri, Kendall Puryear announced she would be choosing Purdue for her collegiate career.

Puryear (it almost seems like destiny she chose Purdue with that last name) is a 6’2” junior from Blue Springs South High School. After averaging a little over 9 points and 8 rebounds her sophomore season the Junior exploded this year putting up over 16 points a game and 9 rebounds.

Puryear is on the watch list for the DiRenna Award which is given annually to the most outstanding male and female high school basketball player in the greater Kansas City area.

With Rickie Woltmann graduating and Caitlyn Harper heading into her last season, Puryear could add some athleticism and depth to the post position for the Boilers assuming Gearlds hits the transfer portal.