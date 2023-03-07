4* QB Marcos Davila Commits to Purdue

Head Coach Ryan Walters wasted little time in tabbing the QB of the future for his program and got what he wanted from recently TCU de-commited QB Marcos Davila from Midland, Texas. The 4* prospect was highly recruited with offers from Texas Tech, TCU, Arizona, Baylor, Colorado, Miami, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, and West Virginia. It is the offer from West Virginia where current Boilermaker Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell was able to parlay that relationship into the commitment for the Boilers during Purdue’s massive Junior Weekend March 3rd-5th.

The weekend was a resounding success as top flight recruits from around the country descended on Purdue’s campus to not only see the status of the program that is coming off a B1G West Division title but also has a brand new coaching staff that appears to be vastly different from the previous one. It was widely considered that Davila would take additional visits to Miami, Houston, and Colorado but his commitment surprised many to those outside the program. However, the established relationship with Harrell with the potential for early playing time as Hudson Card has two seasons remaining seemed to be the major selling points for a quarterback that was considered one of the best uncommitted signal callers in the country heading into his weekend at Purdue.

The status of the quarterback room now is that Purdue appears to have their quarterback they want moving forward once Card’s eligibility runs out. The big question becomes what kind of development can incoming freshman Ryan Browne with a year ahead of Davila. The talent level in that room appears to be very solid moving forward and adding high level skill positions will be the focus of the offensive staff.

Highlights:

Overview:

Watching highlights of Davila it is easy to tell why he is considered a highly touted quarterback in the 2024 class. He has a lot of arm talent and flashed an ability to throw the ball downfield up to 55 yards. Davila does a good job of not only hitting receivers in stride but leading them away from defenders across the middle to protect them and generate yards after the catch. The most impressive aspect I viewed was his ability to use his eyes to manipulate the defense, specifically safeties, to move them away from receivers crossing through the middle of the field. He also does a good job of working through multiple progressions and finding his ‘check-down’ man for positive gains. Davila also shows good athleticism to run the read-option and is enough of a running threat with size to effectively run the RPO that looks to be a major component of Harrell’s offensive scheme.

Projection:

This kid is the future starter for the Boilers as things stand right now. Browne is a very intriguing prospect but there is a reason he went relatively unnoticed and Davila had as many offers as he had prior to committing to Purdue. Lots of arm talent and athleticism to be featured in a spread offense that Harrell will be scheming in West Lafayette. That being said, don’t be surprised if Coach Walters and Graham Harrell, with a full two seasons of work, don’t make some moves on some major quarterback prospects in the 2025 class.