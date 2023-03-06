SB Nation 2022-2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball All-Conference Awards

A couple weeks ago I put out a call to all the Big Ten SB Nation blogs on Twitter via DM and general tweeting to send me their all-conference ballots. The deadline was yesterday and so today was vote tabulating day. I received votes from 9 representatives (including H&R) so 9/14 schools are represented in the voting. There were 3 writers at H&R who contributed votes, but to make things fair each of their votes counted for just 1/3. That way there wouldn’t be a Purdue heavy flavor in the voting. Have to make it fair.

A player receiving a first team vote was worth 3 points and a second team vote was worth 1 point. Any player receiving a vote will be noted as Honorable Mention All-Conference. For the individual awards there is no such thing necessary as it’s literally whoever got the most votes wins. Thanks so much to the folks at Maize ‘N Brew, The Champaign Room, Testudo Times, Crimson Quarry, Bucky’s 5th Quarter, Corn Nation, Inside NU, and Land-Grant Holy Land for reaching out and providing me with their votes. For those blogs that didn’t participate let this be a lesson in democracy, didn’t vote? Can’t complain. With that all out of the way, here are your winners.

All highlighted names were unanimous selections.

All Conference - First Team

Zach Edey - Purdue

Trayce Jackson-Davis - IU

Jalen Pickett - Penn State

Kris Murray - Iowa

Boo Buie - Northwestern

All Conference - Second Team

Terrence Shannon Jr. - Illinois

Hunter Dickinson - Michigan

Jahmir Young - Maryland

Brice Sensabaugh - Ohio State

Jalen Hood-Schifino - Indiana

All Conference - Honorable Mention

Clifford Omoruyi - Rutgers

Tyson Walker - Michigan State

Fletcher Loyer - Purdue

Kobe Bufkin - Michigan

AJ Hoggard - Michigan State

Caleb McConnell - Rutgers

Seth Lundy - Penn State

Joey Hauser - Michigan State

Big Ten Player of the Year

Zach Edey - Purdue

Defensive Player of the Year

Trayce Jackson-Davis - IU

Coach of the Year

Chris Collins - Northwestern

Freshman of the Year

Jalen Hood-Schifino - IU

So there you have it folks. The most prestigious awards in all of sports blogging are now out the door. Congratulations to all the winners. And a big thank you again to all my fellow bloggers who sent in ballots and participated in this process. Now, let’s sit back and enjoy a great conference tournament starting in just two days.