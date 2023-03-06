SB Nation 2022-2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball All-Conference Awards

A couple weeks ago I put out a call to all the Big Ten SB Nation blogs on Twitter via DM and general tweeting to send me their all-conference ballots. The deadline was yesterday and so today was vote tabulating day. I received votes from 9 representatives (including H&R) so 9/14 schools are represented in the voting. There were 3 writers at H&R who contributed votes, but to make things fair each of their votes counted for just 1/3. That way there wouldn’t be a Purdue heavy flavor in the voting. Have to make it fair.
A player receiving a first team vote was worth 3 points and a second team vote was worth 1 point. Any player receiving a vote will be noted as Honorable Mention All-Conference. For the individual awards there is no such thing necessary as it’s literally whoever got the most votes wins. Thanks so much to the folks at Maize ‘N Brew, The Champaign Room, Testudo Times, Crimson Quarry, Bucky’s 5th Quarter, Corn Nation, Inside NU, and Land-Grant Holy Land for reaching out and providing me with their votes. For those blogs that didn’t participate let this be a lesson in democracy, didn’t vote? Can’t complain. With that all out of the way, here are your winners.
All highlighted names were unanimous selections.
All Conference - First Team
Zach Edey - Purdue
Trayce Jackson-Davis - IU
Jalen Pickett - Penn State
Kris Murray - Iowa
Boo Buie - Northwestern
All Conference - Second Team
Terrence Shannon Jr. - Illinois
Hunter Dickinson - Michigan
Jahmir Young - Maryland
Brice Sensabaugh - Ohio State
Jalen Hood-Schifino - Indiana
All Conference - Honorable Mention
Clifford Omoruyi - Rutgers
Tyson Walker - Michigan State
Fletcher Loyer - Purdue
Kobe Bufkin - Michigan
AJ Hoggard - Michigan State
Caleb McConnell - Rutgers
Seth Lundy - Penn State
Joey Hauser - Michigan State
Big Ten Player of the Year
Zach Edey - Purdue
Defensive Player of the Year
Trayce Jackson-Davis - IU
Coach of the Year
Chris Collins - Northwestern
Freshman of the Year
Jalen Hood-Schifino - IU
So there you have it folks. The most prestigious awards in all of sports blogging are now out the door. Congratulations to all the winners. And a big thank you again to all my fellow bloggers who sent in ballots and participated in this process. Now, let’s sit back and enjoy a great conference tournament starting in just two days.
