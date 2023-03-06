Purdue Holds At #5 In Latest AP Poll

It’s Monday which means it’s the day we all anxiously await to see where our perspective teams sit in the AP ranking. Purdue held the #5 spot and has now been ranked in the top five for the 15th straight week.

Purdue went 2/2 this week with a gutsy road win over Wisconsin and their final home game over Illinois. And while the Wisconsin win wasn’t our best game of basketball and the Boilers blew a big lead in the second half against Illinois, they are still wins at the end of the day. I wasn’t surprised to see Purdue hold their ranking.

Rounding out the rest of the top five were; #1 Houston, #2 UCLA, #3 Kansas and #4 Alabama. The only other Big Ten team ranked was #19 Indiana. Northwestern, Michigan State, Maryland and Iowa also received some votes.

Purdue also holds wins over three other teams in the top 25 (Marquette, Duke, and Gonzaga).