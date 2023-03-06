Outright Champs - But Second Half Slumps

Ryan and I are back with just the second episode of the Boiler Alert podcast. On this episode we discuss the victories over Wisconsin and Illinois to end the season. Ryan was in attendance at both games and can provide a little bit of extra insight.

We talk about the celebration for championship 25 and I ask Ryan how it compares to the 2017 title he saw this team win while he was a student.

Plus, Ryan and I discuss what exactly is going wrong in the second half for this Purdue team. And, why is this so different from when Matt Painter first arrived and his Purdue squad’s seemed to be second half teams.

Plus, Ryan tries Peeps Pepsi and lets me know if he agrees with my assessment that it’s actually...pretty good. Maybe better than regular Pepsi?

Plus we finish the episode talking about the Big Ten tournament bracket. At the time of the recording we didn’t know the exact bracket and we talked about how crazy that is. The Big Ten has been pure chaos.