Purdue vs. Illinois - Open Thread

Last regular season game of the year, the conference is already wrapped up by at least two games. Sort of a strange situation. Purdue will be taking on an Illinois team that they haven’t seen yet this year and that has underachieved. It should make for an interesting matchup.
#5 Purdue (24-5, Big 10 13-5) vs. Illinois (20-10, Big 10 11-8)
Senior Day
March 4, 2023, 12:30 p.m. EST
Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana
TV: Fox
Illinois Starting Lineup
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|C
|33
|Coleman Hakwins
|Jr
|6'10"
|225
|Sacramento, CA
|PF
|24
|Matthew Mayer
|Sr
|6'9
|225
|Austin, TX
|Baylor
|SF
|15
|RJ Melendez
|So
|6'7"
|205
|Arecibo, Puerto Rico
|SG
|20
|Ty Rodgers
|Fr
|6'6"
|200
|Saginaw, MI
|PG
|3
|Jayden Epps
|Fr
|6'2"
|190
|Norfolk, VA
Join us below to talk about the final matchup of the regular season as Purdue looks to find some momentum as they head toward March
