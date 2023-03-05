Purdue vs. Illinois - Open Thread

Last regular season game of the year, the conference is already wrapped up by at least two games. Sort of a strange situation. Purdue will be taking on an Illinois team that they haven’t seen yet this year and that has underachieved. It should make for an interesting matchup.

#5 Purdue (24-5, Big 10 13-5) vs. Illinois (20-10, Big 10 11-8)

Senior Day

March 4, 2023, 12:30 p.m. EST

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana

TV: Fox

Illinois Starting Lineup Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team C 33 Coleman Hakwins Jr 6'10" 225 Sacramento, CA PF 24 Matthew Mayer Sr 6'9 225 Austin, TX Baylor SF 15 RJ Melendez So 6'7" 205 Arecibo, Puerto Rico SG 20 Ty Rodgers Fr 6'6" 200 Saginaw, MI PG 3 Jayden Epps Fr 6'2" 190 Norfolk, VA

