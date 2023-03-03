Kanon Catchings Receives 5 Star Rating from 24/7

Purdue’s 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes had been filled with some high level talent that had seemingly been flying under the radar until Brownsburg junior Kanon Catchings was given his 5th star from 24/7 Sports. After spending the last year and half being rated between the 115th and 117th player nationally, Catchings received a huge bump to his rating all the way to 17th in the country and a grade of 98 overall.

Catchings’ is a unique prospect due to his height and wingspan as a small forward along with his ability to score at all three levels with the basketball. At 6’8 and a reach at or over 6’10, Catching’s presents a huge mismatch for opposing teams to deal with in terms of his ability to shoot over, post up, and rebound over smaller defenders or take bigger defenders off the dribble and finish at or near the rim. Catchings has shown a huge jump in ability this season leading the Brownsbug Bulldogs to a 19-3 record headed into sectional play while averaging 18.2 points per game, 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals, shooting 80% from the free throw line, and 36% from behind the arc. Catchings will continue his work with the Indy Heat on the Nike EYBL AAU circuit where he will continue to receive a massive amount of coverage and opportunities to back that increase in the rankings up.

Hammer & Rails recently sat down with Catchings for an interview and his thoughts on Purdue were extremely positive and gave no indications that he would waiver from his verbal commitment to the Boilers and Coach Matt Painter. Catchings close ties with his aunt, Tamika Catchings, along with his mother going through a similar process as Miss Illinois Basketball, provided a unique set of perspectives on recruiting. Catchings simply stated he felt like Purdue was a place that could really develop him as a whole player while also helping him in the weight room. The biggest piece he gave H&R insight on is how well Coach Brandon Brantley does recruiting and how he felt he wasn’t just talking to a coach ‘but was someone who I just knew. Someone that I could talk to about more than just basketball.’

Catchings would be the highest rated player under Coach Painter, higher than Caleb ‘Biggie’ Swanigan who committed to Purdue and was rated 32nd on 24/7, 19th by Rivals, and 9th on ESPN. Composite, Biggie was 19th overall but Catchings may eclipse that when he finishes his high school career and becomes a Boilermaker.