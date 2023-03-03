Women’s Basketball: Purdue vs. Iowa in Quarterfinals of BTT

Game Information:

7th seed Purdue (19-9) vs. 2nd seed Iowa (23-6)

Time: 6:30pm ET

Network: BTN

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis

After defeating Wisconsin at the buzzer yesterday, Purdue advances to the third round of the Big Ten Tournament. The Boilers will face off against Big Ten player of the year Caitlyn Clark and the #7 Hawkeyes.

In their last matchup, Iowa beat Purdue 83-68 in a game that never felt close. The Hawkeyes earned a double-bye in the tournament and are fresh off a buzzer beater win as well over #2 Indiana.

There’s no way around it, Iowa is a tough team and this will be no easy feat. Caitlyn Clark leads the team with her 27.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. She really does it all with her playmaking ability and hot hand from beyond the arc; the junior has had 9 triple-doubles this season. What makes Iowa dangerous is they have two other seniors averaging double figures as well. Monika Czinano is putting up 17.2 points and McKenna Warnock is contributing 10.9 points a game.

If Purdue wants to win this they are going to need to find some ways to score and score a lot. Iowa is an offensive minded team that is going to put up some points. Petree struggled getting going against Wisconsin and Purdue will need their leading scorer to be involved with the offense.

Along with Petree, Ellis has proven she has the ability to take control of the game and Hardin can rattle off some points from beyond the arc. If the Boilers can lockdown on defense led by All Big Ten Defensive Team Jeanae Terry and get multiple players scoring in double figures they may be able to hang with the Hawkeyes. It’s March. Let’s go make some magic happen.