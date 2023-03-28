Zach Edey Wins NABC Player of the Year

The awards continue to pile up for Zach Edey. They are starting to pile up so high in fact that they may be taller than Edey. After being named an All-American by every publication out there, and the Player of the Year by The Sporting News, you could be forgiven in thinking that this would all become common place. But, it still delights me each and every time that Zach Edey earns the recognition he deserves. Today, two more awards were announced with 7’4” Zach Edey standing atop all the rest.

@zach_edey is the @NABC1927 National Player of the Year.



✅ First Purdue recipient since Glenn Robinson in 1994.

✅ Has now won the Sporting News NPOY and NABC NPOY awards. pic.twitter.com/loeKgoFahC — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 28, 2023

First was the announcement from the National Association of Basketball Coaches that Edey had been named their player of the year. The Junior big man had an absolutely dominating season averaging over 22 points and 12.9 rebounds. He faced a schedule filled with impressive big men but bested them all and truly earned this award.

That wasn’t the only award that Edey added to his shelf today though.

The legacy continues.



: Pete Newell Big Man of the Year winners.



2011 - @JaJuanJohnson

2017 - Caleb Swanigan

2023 - @zach_edey pic.twitter.com/n3sL0O3RdY — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 28, 2023

Edey became the third Purdue big man since 2011 to win the award for the country’s best big man. That’s an impressive string of victories. He joins JaJuan Johnson (2011) and Caleb Swanigan (2017) as the fellow Purdue Boilermakers to win this award.

The biggest awards in college sports are still to be announced. The Naismith Award will be announced April 2nd in conjunction with the Final Four. Finalists for the John R. Wooden award will be announced on March 30th with the winner announced April 7th.

While Edey’s season is over the Big Maple has lots of decisions to make as he determines if he will come back for another season or head into the ranks of the professionals. All Purdue fans are waiting with bated breath.