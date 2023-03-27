Luke Jones Commits To Purdue As A PWO For 2023 Season

I always get excited when I see a former players sibling commit to Purdue. Whether it was Yanni Karlaftis following his brother George or Myles Colvin joining Purdue Volleyball star Raven in West Lafayette, it always affirms to me that they had a good experience in their collegiate career here.

Now we get to welcome another sibling to the Boilermaker family; Luke Jones committed to Purdue as a preferred walk-on. Luke is the little brother to Charlie Jones who transferred from Iowa last season helping Purdue win the Big Ten West. Charlie Jones set the Purdue single-season record with 8 games having 100+ receiving yards. It’s also been rumored he used to play youth football with former starting quarterback AOC (okay I had to say it.)

Jones is a 6 foot, 170 pound wide receiver who spent his senior year at East Coast Prep in Massachusetts. He had 24 receptions for 650 yards and four touchdowns. Jones is walking on as a wide receiver but similar to his brother, he also played special teams being a kick/punt returner.

Purdue has a good reputation with turning walk-ons into starters as of late so I’m excited to see what he can do on the field. If he’s anything like his brother, we will soon be buying shirts with his new nickname on it.