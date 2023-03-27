Why Does the B1G Struggle in March?

It’s been 23 years since a Big Ten team won the NCAA Tournament. That was of course Michigan State in the year 2000. Since then numerous Big Ten teams have made the Final Four, and the title game, but none of been the one to hoist the trophy as the confetti falls. Purdue of course fell flat yet again this March. Why does this keep happening the conference? Is it the style of play? Is it the referees? Is it the players that the contract is bringing in?

Does Purdue have a shot at remedying the current problem in the near future? Is Myles Colvin the type of player that can come in and absolutely dominate at a position and style of play that Purdue needs help with?

The B1G has a lot to work on and I don’t think there’s just one answer but Ryan and I try to suss it out regardless. Let us know what you think.