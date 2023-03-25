2023 Purdue Football: A Look At Defensive Ends

With basketball wrapping up sooner than we all had hoped, it’s time to look ahead to football. With spring practice starting this week, Walters and his staff get to put their mark on the new era of Purdue football.

We will be doing our homework as well to see what kind of changes we can expect to see this season. As a former defensive coordinator, I expect that Walters will want to make that a statement of his program. With Sullivan transferring there is an open spot for someone to step up. Here is an overlook at the defensive-end position.

Potential Starters:

Kydran Jenkins

Class: Senior

Height: 6’ 1”

Weight: 270 lbs.

Untitled Stats TOT SOLO AST SACK Stats TOT SOLO AST SACK 2022 32 24 8 4 2021 35 25 10 5

Sulaiman Kpaka

Class: Redshirt Senior

Height: 6’ 2”

Weight: 280 lbs.

Untitled Stats TOT SOLO AST SACK Stats TOT SOLO AST SACK 2022 18 10 8 0.5 2020 1 0 1 0

Reserves:

Joe Strickland

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 6’ 4”

Weight: 260 lbs.

Jayden Scruggs

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 6’ 1”

Weight: 235 lbs.

Joe Anderson

Class: Redshirt Senior

Height: 6’ 4”

Weight: 280 lbs.

Untitled Stats TOT SOLO AST SACK Stats TOT SOLO AST SACK 2022 1 0 1 0 2021 6 3 3 1 2020 3 1 2 0 2019 1 1 0 0

New Players for Spring Ball:

Will Heldt

Class Freshman

Height: 6’ 6”

Weight: 235 lbs.

Like I said, I’m excited for this new chapter under Coach Walters. He is the youngest coach in the Big Ten and the first defensive coordinator to get a Purdue head coaching gig since our very own Joe Tiller. I would be remiss to say I wasn’t disappointed in Brohm leaving. He did incredible work in bringing our program back from the dumpster fire that it was. But I’m already really excited at what Walter’s had done thus far (getting Mock on scholarship, landing Hudson Card through the portal) and hoping he can take Purdue to the next level. Maybe we will bring that Ol’ Mackey saying to Ross Ade “Defense Lives Here.”