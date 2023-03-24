 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Purdue Men’s Basketball Excels in Classroom

5 Boilermakers receive Academic All-Big10 honors.

By Drew Schneider
Fairleigh Dickinson v Purdue Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Here at Hammer and Rails we admittedly spend most of our time discussing the athlete side of the student/athlete equation. Today we momentarily set aside athlete and focus on student.

Yesterday, Purdue announced that Caleb Furst, Carson Barrett, Chase Martin, Trey Kaufman-Renn, and Brian Waddell received All-Big 10 honors for the work they did in the classroom during the winter session.

According to Big10.org, “To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be on a varsity team (as verified by being on the official squad list as of March 1 for winter sports), have been enrolled full time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.”

Playing college sports is hard, playing college sports while excelling in the classroom shows another level of dedication. As a former college student who didn’t have to athlete, and still struggled, I’ve got nothing but respect for these guys. Keep up the good work gentlemen.

