Purdue at Wisconsin - Open Thread

Purdue has the opportunity tonight to do what they failed to do against IU and clinch an outright Big Ten title with a victory rather than getting a share via someone else losing (this of course all depends on what Michigan does in the second half against Illinois). Going to Wisconsin is never easy but this season has been a strange one in Madison. Wisconsin has been alternating between wins and losses for about 9 games now and if the pattern holds they are due for a win. Patterns aren’t important though. What is important is effort. Purdue needs to go out strong and find a way to get back on track.

#5 Purdue (23-5, Big 10 12-5) vs. Wisconsin (16-12, Big 10 8-10)

March 2, 2023, 9:00 p.m. EST

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin

TV: FS1

Wisconsin Starting Lineup Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team C 22 Steven Crowl Jr 7'0" 245 Eagan, MN PF 5 Tyler Wahl Sr 6'9" 225 Lakeville, MN SF 3 Connor Essegian Fr 6'4" 185 Fort Wayne, IN SG 11 Max Klesmit Jr 6'3" 200 Neenah, WI Wafford PG 23 Chucky Hepburn So 6'2" 205 Omaha, NE

Wisconsin Bench Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team PF 14 Carter Gilmore Jr 6'7" 225 Hartland, WI SF 2 Jordan Davis Jr 6'4" 200 La Crosse, WI PG 4 Kamari McGee So 6'0" 180 Racine, WI Green Bay

Odds:

Purdue -3.5

O/U 128

Purdue Moneyline -175

This is the opportunity every team wants. Win the conference outright with a victory. Can Purdue right the train and get moving ahead toward March? Let’s hope so. Join us now in the Open Thread to get ready for this 9:00 PM tipoff.