Purdue at Wisconsin - Open Thread

Purdue has the opportunity tonight to do what they failed to do against IU and clinch an outright Big Ten title with a victory rather than getting a share via someone else losing (this of course all depends on what Michigan does in the second half against Illinois). Going to Wisconsin is never easy but this season has been a strange one in Madison. Wisconsin has been alternating between wins and losses for about 9 games now and if the pattern holds they are due for a win. Patterns aren’t important though. What is important is effort. Purdue needs to go out strong and find a way to get back on track.
#5 Purdue (23-5, Big 10 12-5) vs. Wisconsin (16-12, Big 10 8-10)
March 2, 2023, 9:00 p.m. EST
Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin
TV: FS1
Wisconsin Starting Lineup
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|C
|22
|Steven Crowl
|Jr
|7'0"
|245
|Eagan, MN
|PF
|5
|Tyler Wahl
|Sr
|6'9"
|225
|Lakeville, MN
|SF
|3
|Connor Essegian
|Fr
|6'4"
|185
|Fort Wayne, IN
|SG
|11
|Max Klesmit
|Jr
|6'3"
|200
|Neenah, WI
|Wafford
|PG
|23
|Chucky Hepburn
|So
|6'2"
|205
|Omaha, NE
Wisconsin Bench
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|PF
|14
|Carter Gilmore
|Jr
|6'7"
|225
|Hartland, WI
|SF
|2
|Jordan Davis
|Jr
|6'4"
|200
|La Crosse, WI
|PG
|4
|Kamari McGee
|So
|6'0"
|180
|Racine, WI
|Green Bay
Odds:
Purdue -3.5
O/U 128
Purdue Moneyline -175
This is the opportunity every team wants. Win the conference outright with a victory. Can Purdue right the train and get moving ahead toward March? Let’s hope so. Join us now in the Open Thread to get ready for this 9:00 PM tipoff.
