Women’s Basketball: Purdue Takes On Wisconsin In Second Round Of Big Ten Tournament

GAME INFORMATION

No. 7 Purdue (18-9, 9-8) vs. No. 10 Wisconsin

Thursday, March 2

Time: 6:30pm ET

TV: BTN

Radio: 95.3 BOB FM

It’s March which can only mean one thing… tournament play is in full swing. The Women’s Big Ten Tournament kicked off yesterday with Penn State/Minnesota and Rutgers/Northwestern matchups. 13 seed Penn State beat Minnesota 72-67 and 11 seed Rutgers took down Northwestern 63-59.

Purdue kicks off their post-season today at 6:30 against Wisconsin on Big Ten Network. These two teams previously met on New Year’s Day where Purdue won 73-61 after Lasha Petree dropped 18 points and the Boilers forced 25 turnovers.

It’s win or go home time and that sentiment never rang more true for Purdue as they continue to try and solidify their resume for a NCAA tournament bid. After sitting on the bubble, Purdue dropped a road game to Minnesota that did them no favors. If they want to get back into the tournament this feels like a must-win game.

Wisconsin has momentum on their side as they are on a 3 game win streak including a 78-70 win over #17 Michigan. Serah Williams who just landed a spot on the Big Ten’s All Freshman team is one of the conferences most efficient scorers shooting 56% from the field. She was held to just 2/6 in the last matchup but I expect the Badgers to try and run the offense through her in the paint.

Lasha Petree will continue to get hers as the Senior guard is so good at driving the lane and creating her own shot as the leading scorer for the Boilers. Terry will continue finding her open teammate and making her presence known on the defensive end. The question is, what does everyone else do? Will Ellis bring a spark and get hot like she did against Ohio State when she dropped 26 points? Will Cassidy Hardin make it rain from beyond the arc like we’ve seen her do before? Will forward Ricki Woltman control the paint grabbing rebounds and helping Purdue with second chance points?

The Boilers play best when they share the ball and today will be no different as they’ll need contributions from everyone. Every shot matters, every possession matters and every player matters. These are the type of games where you show what you are made of. It’s March. Crazy, weird, magical things happen in March.