Purdue Loses to Fairleigh Dickinson - How Does This Keep Happening?

I’ve always said that these podcasts are much more fun to record when Purdue wins. When they lose it can be a bit of a slog to record because we are after all just fans. Having to relive a loss can be a little bit tough. It’s even harder to record when the loss is of historic proportions. A loss that will haunt the team forever, and will be used against Purdue until the sun stops burning in the sky.

So what happened? How did this loss happen? Who can we blame? Painter has been given everything he needs to excel at Purdue and yet the last three seasons the team has lost to a double digit seed. I discuss some similarities between these losses and how Purdue continuously finds themselves in these situations.

I go on a number of rants about how Purdue played, how Painter coached, and what can be done about it. I was fired up.

Plus, is this season a failure? We won the Big Ten Title, the Big Ten Tournament title, and the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. But we get bounced in the first round. How do you characterize this season?

