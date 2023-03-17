Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson - Open Thread

#1 Purdue vs #16 Fairleigh Dickinson
6:50 PM
TNT
Number one seed Purdue takes on 16 seed Fairliegh Dickinson in Columbus shortly. The winner heads to the second round. For the loser, the season is over. No more games. No more hopes and dreams of the national title. It would mean another year without a Final Four for the Boilermakers. The road to Houston starts tonight against FDU.
FDU Starters
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|Point Guard
|2
|Demetre Roberts
|Sr
|5'8"
|165
|Mount Vernon, N.Y.
|Shooting Guard
|4
|Grant Singleton
|Sr
|5'9"
|163
|Sumpter, SC
|Small Forward
|11
|Sean Moore
|Jr
|6'4"
|175
|Columbus, OH
|Power Forward
|1
|Joe Munden
|Jr
|6'3"
|188
|Harlem, N.Y.
|Center
|5
|Ansley Almonor
|So
|6'6"
|219
|Spring Vally, N.Y.
Bench
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|Power Forward
|13
|Jo'el Emanuel
|Fr
|6'6"
|196
|Suffern, N.Y.
|Small Forward
|3
|Heru Bligen
|Sr
|6'2"
|183
|Glenn Dale, MD
|Shooting Guard
|24
|Brayden Reynolds
|Fr
|6'1"
|194
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Center
|21
|Cameron Tweedy
|So
|6'4"
|222
|Waldorf, MD
This is a game that Purdue should roll in. There’s a reason only one 16 seed has ever beaten a 1 seed. This FDU team has one of the worst defenses in DI basketball. Purdue has one of the best offenses in DI basketball. FDU has no one over 6’7”, Purdue has 7’4” Zach Edey. Purdue needs to make a statement in this game. Edey will get his but who will help him? David Jenkins Jr. is 11 points away from a 2,000 point career. Just something to watch for.
