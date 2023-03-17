Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson - Open Thread

#1 Purdue vs #16 Fairleigh Dickinson

6:50 PM

TNT

Number one seed Purdue takes on 16 seed Fairliegh Dickinson in Columbus shortly. The winner heads to the second round. For the loser, the season is over. No more games. No more hopes and dreams of the national title. It would mean another year without a Final Four for the Boilermakers. The road to Houston starts tonight against FDU.

FDU Starters Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Point Guard 2 Demetre Roberts Sr 5'8" 165 Mount Vernon, N.Y. Shooting Guard 4 Grant Singleton Sr 5'9" 163 Sumpter, SC Small Forward 11 Sean Moore Jr 6'4" 175 Columbus, OH Power Forward 1 Joe Munden Jr 6'3" 188 Harlem, N.Y. Center 5 Ansley Almonor So 6'6" 219 Spring Vally, N.Y.

Bench Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Power Forward 13 Jo'el Emanuel Fr 6'6" 196 Suffern, N.Y. Small Forward 3 Heru Bligen Sr 6'2" 183 Glenn Dale, MD Shooting Guard 24 Brayden Reynolds Fr 6'1" 194 Pittsburgh, PA Center 21 Cameron Tweedy So 6'4" 222 Waldorf, MD

This is a game that Purdue should roll in. There’s a reason only one 16 seed has ever beaten a 1 seed. This FDU team has one of the worst defenses in DI basketball. Purdue has one of the best offenses in DI basketball. FDU has no one over 6’7”, Purdue has 7’4” Zach Edey. Purdue needs to make a statement in this game. Edey will get his but who will help him? David Jenkins Jr. is 11 points away from a 2,000 point career. Just something to watch for.