NCAA March Madness Day 2 - Open Thread - Pre-Purdue

I hope that there is interest for doing these open threads. I know that Travis did them in the past and I thought you all might like to do this again. I’ll gauge interest in doing these based on the number of comments. We will be doing an afternoon session and a Purdue only one before our game. More Big Ten games are on this afternoon including Michigan State taking on future conference foe USC so let’s discuss it, gambling choices (wins and losses), and just the Madness that is March. These first two days of March Madness truly are some of the best days in the sports world.

I hope you all can find this enjoyable. Please keep it civil in the comments as I know that you will do. You’re the best folks on the internet and I’ll like to keep it that way moving forward.