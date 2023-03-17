How’s Your Bracket? Let’s Discuss Fairleigh Dickinson!

Good morning my Boilermaker fans. Purdue has a game today. A game in March. A game in the NCAA Tournament. We’ve waited for this all season. Purdue sits on the one line and Ryan and I are back to discuss the game against FDU and if they can truly take down our Boilermakers. You know their coach has been watching us more and more.

But first, we discuss some housekeeping matters about the podcast. The official switch over from SB Nation to our new network is supposed to happen behind the scenes today. It should be completed by this afternoon if everything sticks to the timeline we have been told. You may see the name and cover art for the podcast go blank/generic for a little bit. Just know that it’s still our podcast and it will be updated by later this afternoon. Fingers crossed the tech folks get everything right!

We talk about our brackets, our final fours, and all of our picks up until recording last night. Ryan and I are both already missing a Final Four team so things are not going well for us. What about your bracket? Surviving and advancing?

