Zach Edey Named NABC & USBWA All-American

In what can be described as a shock to absolutely no one at this point, when the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced their All-American squad today Zach Edey was among those honored.

The NABC is one of four All-American teams that are used to determine the title of a consensus All-American. Zach Edey has been named first team on all three and is in essence guaranteed to go down in history as a Consensus All-American. The only All-American squad that counts toward this and has not released their team is the U.S. Basketball Writer’s Association.

Following the initial release of this article the USBWA released their All-American team and Zach Edey was of course named First Team. This makes him a consensus All-American going 4/4 on being named an All-American.

We’ve heard his story and seen what he can do but it still must be humbling for the young man from Canada who only started playing basketball in high school to be among the rarest of the rare in the history of college basketball.

Consensus All-American Zach Edey and the Boilermakers are next in action Friday at 6:50 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament where they will take on the winner of Texas Southern and Fairleigh Dickinson.