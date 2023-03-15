How to Watch: Purdue vs. Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson | 1st Round

#1 Purdue Boilermakers vs. #16 Texas Southern/ Fairleigh Dickinson

The Purdue Boilermakers have been selected as the #1 seed in the East region and will play their first two games in Columbus, Ohio. Their opponent, the #16 seed of either Fairleigh Dickinson or Texas Southern with play in the 16 seed play in game from Dayton on Wednesday night.. This is Purdue’s 4th #1 seed in program history and the 34th overall appearance in the NCAA Tourney.

Purdue is led by consensus B1G Player of the Year and likely National Player of the Year Zach Edey who is having a monster season in the middle for the Boilermakers. Averaging 22.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game, Edey has eight 30 and 10 game this season, the most by a major conference player in the country over the last twety years, surpassing Duke’s Marvin Bagley and Texas’ Kevin Durant.

Alongside Edey, freshman point guard Braden Smith has been tasked to run the show for the Boilers and he has responded with as good of a freshman campaign from the points as had been seen as he became just the fourth freshman in B1G history to accumulate 330 points, 140 rebounds, and 140 assists in a single season (Magic Johnson, D’Angelo Russell, JaQuan Lyle).

When: Friday, March 17th, 2023

Time: 6:50pm ET

Where: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

How To Watch: TNT or NCAA March Madness Online Stream

Tickets: Stubhub | Tickets Starting at $179.00 per session (2 games)

DraftKings Odds:

