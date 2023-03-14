Zach Edey named Consensus AP All American

Purdue Boilermaker center Zach Edey was tabbed as an AP First Team All American and was the only player to do so by consensus. The 7’4 big man averaged 22.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.1 blocks for the Boilers who have been seeded #1 in the East Region after going 29-5 prior to the NCAA Tourney. Edey has now picked up two All American awards as he was already tabbed as a Sporting News All American and still needs four more outlets for consensus All American status. Edey also continues to be the favorite for National Player of the Year and could find himself being named that in consensus as well.

This guy. ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NY3U8JFl2R — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 14, 2023

Joining Edey as AP First Team All Americans are fellow B1G big man Trayce Jackson-Davis from Indiana (20.8 points, 10.9 rebounds), Jalen Wilson from Kansas (20.1 points, 8.4 rebounds), Marcus Sasser from Houston (17.1 points, 3.3 assists), and Brandon Miller from Alabama (19.6 points, 8.3 rebounds).

On the 2nd Team All Americans are Jaime Jaquez Jr. of UCLA, Drew Timme of Gonzaga, Azuolas Tubelis of Arizona, Jalen Pickett of Penn State, and Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky.

The 3rd Team All Americans are Markquis Nowell of Kansas State, Tyler Kolek of Marquette, Armando Bacot of North Carolina, Keyontae Johnson of Kansas State, and Kris Murray of Iowa.

Honorable Mentions include players who appeared on multiple ballots: Max Abmas, Oral Roberts; Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest; Souley Boum, Xavier; Tyger Campbell, UCLA; Marcus Carr, Texas; Yuri Collins, St. Louis; Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy; Kendric Davis, Memphis, Hunter Dickinson, Michigan; Kyle Filipowski, Duke; Adam Flagler, Baylor; Ryan Falkbrenner, Creighton; Darius McGhee, Liberty; Mike Miles Jr., TCU; Adama Sanogo, Connecticut; Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M; Isaiah Wong, Miami;