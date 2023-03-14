Hammer & Rails Bracket Group!

It’s that time of year everyone! The time when we all like to think of ourselves as geniuses whom will finally break through and predict the perfect NCAA bracket. Well, we here at Hammer and Rails want someone to break through, so come on in and join our ESPN groups for both the Men’s and Women’s tournaments. It should be an exciting weekend in Columbus as the Purdue Women’s team will take on St. John’s Thursday, followed by the Men’s team taking on Texas Southern / Farleigh Dickinson Friday. Boiler Up and see y’all in Columbus!

Men’s Bracket Challenge

Women’s Bracket Challenge