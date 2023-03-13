The 2023 NCAA Tournament starts this week. Here at Hammer and Rails we will have you covered from every possible angle. Stay tuned here for information on Purdue’s region, the rest of the regions, Purdue’s opponents, and Purdue’s games. Everything you could want will be right here at Hammer and Rails.
Mar 12, 2023, 6:45pm EDT
-
March 13
Previewing the West Region
Kansas takes the #1 seed in the West but will the Jayhawks make it to Houston with UCLA, Gonzaga, & UCONN awaiting?
-
March 13
Why Purdue Can Win It All In 2023 and Why They Can’t
Sort of a good news bad news situation.
-
March 13
Let’s Go Dancing! Purdue Women’s Basketball Gets First NCAA Bid Since 2017
Katie Gearlds has gotten the Boilers back in the dance in her second year as head coach.
-
March 12
Draft Kings: Opening Odds For East Region
Purdue opens as the favorite in the East Region.
-
March 12
Purdue Grabs Fourth Ever #1 Seed in the East Region
The 29-5 Boilers will matchup with either Texas Southern or Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round