Purdue Finishes 3rd in Final AP Poll

The final AP Top 25 came out at noon today and Purdue found themselves moving up the rankings. Purdue finishes in 3rd after being 5th last week. In what has been a historic season in a number of ways this ranking is just another feather for this team to put in their cap. Just take a look at the history this team has already made.

The FINAL AP Top-25 poll.



✅: 17 straight weeks ranked in top 25.

✅: 16 straight weeks in top 5.

✅: 7 weeks ranked No. 1.

✅: Tied for highest final ranking in school history (1988). pic.twitter.com/2frdJaIr4h — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 13, 2023

And while this is all very nice. Makes me happy to see the team being recognized. I’ve got that warm and fuzzy feeling. But that doesn’t really matter anymore does it? The regular season is over all of the conference crowns have been handed out. To quote my close and dear friend Ariana Grande, thank u, next.

Now it’s time for March. This is the time of the year when you hear the cliche of there only being one poll that matters and that’s the NCAA Tournament. Only one winner at the end of the day and it’s now time to see where Purdue can go. It’s a great thing to be ranked in the Top 3 at the end of the season but they’ve gotta put it out of their minds and prepare for Friday.