Purdue is a Double Champion!

With Purdue headed into the Big Ten Championship game against a team that they had already defeated twice surely a cakewalk was in order right? And I mean, up by 15+ points with less than 10 minutes to go in the second half surely meant that Purdue would waltz into the victory and be cutting down the nets with no stress right? WRONG!

Ryan and I get into what in the heck happened at the end of that game yesterday. What was Painter thinking with Edey being on the bench and Loyer playing over Jenkins? I’m a Painter defender but I’m struggling to understand exactly why some of those choices were made. Had me scratching my head and yelling at the TV. I just don’t understand it.

Lastly, we talk, briefly, about Purdue’s seeding in the NCAA Tournament and where they are headed. I provide an update on the ice cream in my freezer, and Ryan lets us know the status of his lucky shirt heading into March Madness. All this and more on today’s episode of the Boiler Alert podcast.