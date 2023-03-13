Let’s Go Dancing! Purdue Women’s Basketball Gets First NCAA Bid Since 2017

The Purdue women’s basketball team gathered around and waited anxiously to see if their name would be called during the selection show on Sunday. The women jumped up and down and yelled in excitement when Purdue flashed on the screen; getting the bid they had worked so hard for.

This will be the 27th NCAA appearance but Boilers hadn’t heard their name since 2017.

Heading back to @MarchMadnessWBB for the 27th time! pic.twitter.com/GDfbTRjXjx — Purdue Women's Basketball (@PurdueWBB) March 13, 2023

Katie Gearlds knows how exciting it is to get a chance to make some noise in March; the former player turned coach was a part of two elite eight runs during her time at Purdue.

Purdue got an 11 seed and will be facing St. Johns at 7:00 pm for the first round play-in game in Columbus Ohio. St. John’s has won three straight include one over #4 UCONN. This will be the Red Storm’s first appearance in the tournament since 2016.