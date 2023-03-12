Purdue vs. Penn State - Big Ten Tournament Championship Game - Open Thread

It’s all been leading up to this. Every game since Wednesday has been in service of getting right here. Purdue started playing on Friday, Penn State on Thursday. Now they meet in the Championship game. This will be the third meeting between these two teams with Purdue coming out victorious in both matchups thus far. It’s similar to the Ohio State matchup in that regard. I know that conventional wisdom says it’s hard to beat the same team three times in one season but I’m not sure the numbers bear that out. Either way, Purdue and Penn State face each other this afternoon with a title on the line.

When: Sunday, March 12th. 3:30 ET.

Where: United Center, Chicago

How To Watch: CBS or CBSSports.com

Penn State Starting Lineup Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team C 5 Kebba Njie Fr 6'10" 237 Centerville, OH F 2 Myles Dread Sr 6'4" 235 Detroit, MI F 10 Andrew Funk Sr 6'5" 200 Warrington, PA Bucknell G 11 Camren Wynter Sr 6'2" 200 Hempsted, NY Drexel G 22 Jalen Pickett Sr 6'4" 209 Rochester, NY Siena

Penn State Bench Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team F/C 24 Michael Henn Sr 6'8" 244 Bellevue, WA Denver F 1 Seth Lundy Sr 6'6" 220 Paulsboro, NJ F 12 Evan Mahaffey Fr 6'6" 200 Cincinnati, OH

It’s Matt Painter versus Micah Shrewsberry this afternoon in a battle for the Big Ten title. Should be one heck of a game. Make sure to stick around after the game for Selection Sunday starting at 6:00 PM.

DraftKings Odds: Purdue -7.5 O/U 135.5