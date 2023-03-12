Purdue Takes Down Ohio State - Onto the Championship

That’s two games down in the Big Ten Tournament and one more to go. Ryan and I discuss the victory over Ohio State and what powered it. Ohio State was playing their best basketball of the season in this tournament and Purdue had to bring their A-game to pull out a victory. They did just that.

We discuss the stellar player of Braden Smith, David Jenkins Jr., Brandon Newman, and of course Zach Edey. Each one contributed some key moments to this game and we walk through them all.

When was the last time you remember a 5 second call?

Can Purdue take down Penn State a 3rd time?

Was part of you rooting for IU?

We talk about all this and more on the latest episode of the Boiler Alert podcast. We will be back later tonight with another episode following Selection Sunday.