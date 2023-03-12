How To Watch: #1 seed Purdue vs. #10 seed Penn State

When: Sunday, March 12th. 3:30 ET.

Where: United Center, Chicago

How To Watch: CBS or CBSSports.com

DraftKings Odds: Purdue -7.5 O/U 135.5

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

The Purdue Boilermakers will face the Penn State Nittany Lions for the Big Ten Tournament Championship at 3:30pm ET (2:30 CT) at the United Center. Purdue advances after knocking off 13 seed Ohio State’s Cinderella run 88-60. Edey dominated the paint notching another double-double leading all scorers with 32 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.

The Boilers will meet Penn State for the 3rd time this season; Purdue won both of the meetups 76-63 and 80-60. Purdue found their offensive rhythm against Ohio State shooting 48% from the field and 46% from 3. This was our best shooting from beyond the arc since West Virginia back in November.

We’ve beat them twice but Shrewsberry has this team playing good as of late winning 7 of their last 8 and knocking off 3 seed Indiana. First team All Big Ten Jalen Pickett continues to showcase his talent getting 28 points and grabbing 8 rebounds against the Hoosiers.

I don’t expect either team to run away with this one. A trophy on the line and both teams playing like they could make a deep March run. Edey will get his, but we will need big contributions for our guards and players off the bench. The Boilers play best when they move the ball and players look for their own shot instead of relying on our big man every play. I expect Penn State to hit some tough shots and keep this one close, but Purdue has been putting the pieces back together as of late I like them to cover for this one. Let’s cut down some more nets.

My Prediction:

Purdue: 78

Penn State: 70