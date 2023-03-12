March Madness 2023: How to watch Selection Sunday on March 12

Today is the day folks. It’s Selection Sunday! Purdue has one game to go before we get there but it’s going to be a game for a championship so that should help the time fly right by. The Purdue vs. Penn State game is at 3:30 today on CBS with the Selection Show beginning at 6:00 PM on CBS.

For Purdue DraftKings currently has Purdue as +1100 to win the whole darn thing.

To get to the Final Four Purdue’s odds sit at just +240 which is fifth best in the country. Pretty amazing. Let’s hope that a lot of folks get a nice payout for both of these. Join the folks at CBS tonight a the bracket is revealed.

How to watch Selection Sunday

Date: March 12th

Time: 6 pm EST

TV: CBS

