Purdue vs.Ohio State - Take Three - Open Thread

Ohio State is on their fourth game in four days. Brice Sensabaugh is officially out for Ohio State. Purdue is coming off a defeat of nemesis Rutgers that saw great play from Mason Gillis, David Jenkins Jr., and Ethan Morton. Purdue was the team that broke Ohio State earlier in the year after barely escaping with a victory in Columbus. The two teams met later in Mackey and it was more of a walk. Can Purdue beat them for a third time? Will Ohio State have tired legs? We can only hope.
#1 Seed Purdue (1-0) vs. #13 Seed Ohio State (3-0)
Saturday, March 11th, 2023, Noon EST
Big 10 Tournament Semifinal
United Center, Chicago, Illinois
TV: CBS
Ohio State Starting Lineup
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|C
|34
|Felix Okpara
|Fr
|6'11"
|220
|Lagos, Nigeria
|F/C
|10
|Brice Sensabaugh
|Fr
|6'6"
|235
|Orlando, FL
|G/F
|14
|Justice Sueing
|Sr
|6'6"
|210
|Honolulu, HI
|Cal
|G
|4
|Sean McNeil
|Grad
|6'4"
|205
|Union, KY
|West Virginia
|G
|2
|Bruce Thornton
|Fr
|6'2"
|215
|Alpharetta, GA
Ohio State Bench
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|F
|3
|Eugene Brown III
|Jr.
|6'7"
|195
|Conyers, GA
|G/F
|13
|Isaac Likekele
|Sr
|6'5"
|215
|Arlington, TX
|Oklahoma State
|G
|1
|Roddy Gayle
|Fr
|6'4"
|205
|Niagara Falls, NY
DraftKings Odds: Purdue -7 | O/U 134.5
Join us below in the open thread as Purdue looks to reach the Big Ten Tournament Championship game yet again.
