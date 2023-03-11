Purdue vs.Ohio State - Take Three - Open Thread

Ohio State is on their fourth game in four days. Brice Sensabaugh is officially out for Ohio State. Purdue is coming off a defeat of nemesis Rutgers that saw great play from Mason Gillis, David Jenkins Jr., and Ethan Morton. Purdue was the team that broke Ohio State earlier in the year after barely escaping with a victory in Columbus. The two teams met later in Mackey and it was more of a walk. Can Purdue beat them for a third time? Will Ohio State have tired legs? We can only hope.

#1 Seed Purdue (1-0) vs. #13 Seed Ohio State (3-0)

Saturday, March 11th, 2023, Noon EST

Big 10 Tournament Semifinal

United Center, Chicago, Illinois

TV: CBS

Ohio State Starting Lineup Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team C 34 Felix Okpara Fr 6'11" 220 Lagos, Nigeria F/C 10 Brice Sensabaugh Fr 6'6" 235 Orlando, FL G/F 14 Justice Sueing Sr 6'6" 210 Honolulu, HI Cal G 4 Sean McNeil Grad 6'4" 205 Union, KY West Virginia G 2 Bruce Thornton Fr 6'2" 215 Alpharetta, GA

Ohio State Bench Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team F 3 Eugene Brown III Jr. 6'7" 195 Conyers, GA G/F 13 Isaac Likekele Sr 6'5" 215 Arlington, TX Oklahoma State G 1 Roddy Gayle Fr 6'4" 205 Niagara Falls, NY

DraftKings Odds: Purdue -7 | O/U 134.5

Join us below in the open thread as Purdue looks to reach the Big Ten Tournament Championship game yet again.