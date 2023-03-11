How To Watch | #1 Purdue vs. #13 Ohio State

#1 Purdue vs #9 Rutgers

When: Saturday, March 11th – 1:00pm ET

Where: United Center - Chicago, IL

How to Watch: CBS or CBSSports.com

DraftKings Odds: Purdue -7 | O/U 134.5

The Purdue Boilermakers will face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the semi-finals of the B1G Tournament at 1:00pm ET (12:00pm CT) from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The #1 seeded Boilermakers won the regular season conference championship by 3 games led by B1G Player of the Year and likely National Player of the Year Zach Edey who is averaging 21.9 points, 12.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.3 blocks per game. In the previous two meetings against the Buckeyes, Edey averaged 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 assists, and 1.5 blocks. The Boilers have also been buoyed by the presence of two veterans off the bench in Ethan Morton and David Jenkins, Jr. who have shot a combined 12/26 (46%) from behind the arc over the last 5 games.

The Ohio State Buckeyes, who endured a lengthy mid-season losing streak to find themselves below .500 overall, entered the B1G Tourney needing a championship run to make the NCAAT and not miss it for the first time since 2017 (2020 there was not NCAA Tourney). The Buckeyes are led by freshman Bryce Sensabaugh but the dynamic guard sat for the Michigan State game with soreness in his knee. In his absence, Ohio State got 21 points from fellow freshman Bruce Thornton, 14 points from Justic Sueing, and 15 points from Roddy Gayle, Jr. The Buckeyes lack overall length due to missing key centerpiece Zed Key due to an injury sustained earlier in the season against the Boilermakers but make up for it with their shooting from behind the arc where they went 10/19 (52.6%) against the Spartans in their quarterfinal matchup.

