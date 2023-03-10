Purdue vs. Rutgers - Revenge Tour - Open Thread

Purdue and Rutgers have history of late. Hardly any of it good for Purdue. We know what happened last season when Purdue was ranked #1. We know what happened this season when Purdue was ranked #1. So there’s a part of me that really doesn’t want to play Rutgers again. Bad things just seem to find Purdue when they face Rutgers. However, there is no choice. The tournament gods have seen fit to put Purdue and Rutgers together once again. This time with a trip to the Big Ten Tournament semi-finals on the line.

#1 seed Purdue (0-0) vs. #9 seed Rutgers (1-0)

Friday, March 10th, 2023, 12:00 EST

United Center, Chicago, Illinois

TV: BTN

Rutgers Starting Lineup Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team C 11 Clifford Amoruyi Jr 6'11" 240 Benin City, Nigeria PF 5 Aundre Hyatt Jr 6'6" 227 The Bronx, NY Louisiana State SF 22 Caleb McConnell Sr 6'7" 200 Jacksonville, FL SG 10 Cam Spencer Sr 6'4" 207 Davidsonville, MD PG 4 Paul Mulcahy Sr 6'7" 213 Bayonne, NJ

Rutgers Bench Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team PF/C 21 Dean Reiber Jr 6'10 225 Greensboro, NC PF 1 Oskar Palmquist Jr 6'8" 220 Kinna, Sweden SG 0 Derek Simpson Fr 6'3" 170 Mt. Laurel, NJ

Mawot Mag being out with injury is the change from when these two teams met earlier in conference play. Will that make a difference in this one? Be on the lookout for Spencer and Mulcahy to power this Rutgers’ offense. Will it be enough though? How does Purdue shoot from three? How do the refs officiate this one? Some big questions remain to be answered. In less than an hour we will know.

Gambling

Purdue -7

O/U 127

ML - Purdue -330

So some early morning movement in the gambling odds. Maybe they know something we don’t?

Join us in the open thread as Purdue begins their revenge tour of March.

