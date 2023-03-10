1 Purdue vs #9 Rutgers: How to Watch

#1 Purdue vs #9 Rutgers

When: Friday, March 10th – Noon ET

Where: United Center - Chicago, IL

How to Watch: BTN or the Fox Now App

DraftKings Odds: Purdue -6.5 – O/U 127.5

As Andrew and I discussed on the podcast last night, we are totally not scared at all for this matchup. Rutgers hasn’t given Purdue any problems over the last 3 seasons, so we don’t expect them to do the same today. For an in depth-listen, check out the podcast here. As of now, our friends over at DraftKings have Purdue as a 6.5 point favorite, which is just about in line with my predicted score of 67-59. That score would just hit the under of 127.5, so like us, DraftKings sees a low scoring affair in this one. Prepare for a battle folks and hopefully I’ll see you all tomorrow.

