B1G Tourney Preview | The Upper Half, pt. 3

After finally calling a game correctly (thank you Rutgers), let’s continue to look at the top half of the Big Ten Tournament bracket for Friday’s games.

Friday, March 10th | Game 7: #9 Rutgers vs. #1 Purdue

I finally predicted a game correctly, and I’m not sure I’m very happy about it. Rutgers presents a tough matchup for Purdue’s young guards and Cliff Omoruyi can put up a fight against Zach Edey on both ends of the court. Back on the worst sports day of the year for Purdue fans, Rutgers came into Mackey and took down Purdue with a last second bucket by Cam Spencer. Purdue had a lot of trouble with Rutgers’ press that night and they struggled to shoot the ball both from the field and the line. I am encouraged that Purdue has seen many presses this season, so Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and Ethan Morton should be more versed in how to break it. Rutgers will also be without Mawot Mag in this one, thinning the depth of their bigs. I like Purdue to avenge their loss to the Scarlet Knights.

Prediction:

Purdue: 67

Rutgers: 59

Friday, March 10th | Game 8: #13 Ohio State vs. #4 Michigan State

Ohio State just refuses to go down. After taking down Wisconsin Wednesday, the Buckeyes took on Iowa and was firing on all cylinders again. Bruce Thorton has come alive in the tournament, scoring 15 and 17 his past two games. The freshman guard has put up 15 or more in 4 of OSU’s last 5 games. But now the Buckeyes get a Michigan State squad that took them down just 6 days ago in East Lansing. Tom Izzo has a knack for doing well in these March games. Guards AJ Hoggard and Tyson Walker will look to continue their nice seasons and make it to the quarterfinals. The Hoggard vs Sensabaugh matchup should be nice to watch as both guys can score from anywhere. As for the Buckeyes, can they continue their streak for a third straight day? Not every year does a bottom 4 team see the weekend, but this squad looks calm but locked in. Give me chaos in this one.

Prediction:

Ohio State: 81

Michigan State: 76