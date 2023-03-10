How’s Your Big Ten Tournament Bracket Doing?

With two days of the Big Ten Tournament done, and Purdue’s first opponent known, it was time to do a brief recap of where we are with our brackets. I started out an impressive 0-4 as every single lower seed won their first game, something that’s never happened in the history of the tournament. The next two games were much kinder to me as I now sit 2-4 overall. Ryan and I compare our brackets to start off today’s episode.

Next, and more importantly we take a look at today’s revenge game of Rutgers and Purdue. We look back at the first time these two teams played and what needs to be different for Purdue to walk out a winner. Rutgers will be (still) down a starter from when these two teams played earlier in the year. The Rutgers offense looks a lot different now and they haven’t been shooting the ball near as well. For Purdue’s sake, let’s hope that continues.

Today’s episode is much shorter than normal so you can get it in before the game tips off today at Noon eastern.