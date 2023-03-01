Freshman Lilly Stoddard Places Name into Transfer Portal

Lilly Stoddard, one of the three freshman in Katie Gerald’s first recruiting class, has announced that she will enter into the transfer portal. The 6’3 guard from Crown Point, Indiana played in just 6 games this season for a total of 16 minutes and scored 2 points.

Rated a 4 star on ESPN and the 18th player at her position, Stoddard was one of the higher ranked recruits in the state of Indiana in the 2022 class and joined Addison Potts and Rudini in head coach Katie Geralds first recruiting class. From her Instagram post, it seems as though Potts was initially recruited under Sharon Versyp and that recruitment was picked up by Coach Geralds once Versyp resigned prior to the 2021-2022 season.

The Boilermakers will likely look to the transfer portal themselves to replace a litany of players who likely will move on following this season. Lasha Peetree and Cassidy Hardin have exhausted their eligibility while Abbey Ellis, Jeanae Terry, and Rickie Woltman will have the decision to use their additional Covid year at Purdue or announce their intent to transfer.

The Boilers will also be welcoming five incoming freshman that make up the #21 overall class in the country in what is likely Katie Gerald’s first recruiting class she worked to build in 2023. This marks the largest incoming group of freshman the women’s program has had since 2013 and will likely signify the direction that Gerald’s program will take in her third season.