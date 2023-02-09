 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Purdue Non-Conference Tracker: 2/9/23

These teams have not budged.

By PURB97
/ new
Maryland v Purdue Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

To see the previous update, check here.

No updates in this week’s non-con Quad wins and losses. Purdue won a Q2 game against Penn State and dropped a Q1 game at Indiana.

Q1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75

Q2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135

Q3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240

Q4: Home vs 161+, Neutral vs 201+, Away vs 241+

Milwaukee

Since Last Update: W at IUPUI, L vs Green Bay

NET: 194

Quad 4 Win

Austin Peay

Since Last Update: L vs Liberty, L vs Queens

NET: 318

Quad 4 Win

Marquette

Since Last Update: W vs Villanova, W vs Butler, L at Connecticut

NET: 16

Quad 1 Win

West Virginia (PKL)

Since Last Update: L at TCU, W vs Oklahoma, W vs Iowa State

NET: 19

Quad 1 Win

6 Gonzaga (PKL)

Since Last Update: W vs Santa Clara, L at St. Mary’s

NET: 12

Quad 1 Win

8 Duke (PKL)

Since Last Update: W vs Wake Forest, W vs North Carolina, L at Miami

NET: 29

Quad 1 Win

@Florida State

Since Last Update: L at NC State, W at Louisville, L vs Syracuse

NET: 216

Quad 3 Win

Hofstra

Since Last Update: W vs Townson, W vs Stony Brook, W at Northeastern

NET: 92

Quad 3 Win

Davidson (Indy Classic)

Since Last Update: L vs VCU, W at Massachusetts

NET: 154

Quad 3 Win

New Orleans

Since Last Update: L vs Texas A&M-CC, L vs Incarnate Word

NET: 358

Quad 4 Win

Florida A&M

Since Last Update: W vs Alabama State, W at Texas Southern, L at Prairie View A&M

NET: 359

Quad 4 Win

There you have it: Purdue still currently has 4 Q1, 3 Q3, and 4 Q4 wins against its non-conference slate. Purdue will finish out the regular season with 7 straight Q1/Q2 games (somehow aOSU is still in the top 50) and will look to solidify its spot as the top team in the nation. Below are the final 7 matchups for Purdue:

Opponent Net Quadrant

Iowa 34 Q2

At Northwestern 52 Q1

At Maryland 28 Q1

Ohio State 41 Q2

Indiana 20 Q1

At Wisconsin 72 Q1

Illinois 26 Q1

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...