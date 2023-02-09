Purdue Non-Conference Tracker: 2/9/23

To see the previous update, check here.
No updates in this week’s non-con Quad wins and losses. Purdue won a Q2 game against Penn State and dropped a Q1 game at Indiana.
Q1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75
Q2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135
Q3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240
Q4: Home vs 161+, Neutral vs 201+, Away vs 241+
Milwaukee
Since Last Update: W at IUPUI, L vs Green Bay
NET: 194
Quad 4 Win
Austin Peay
Since Last Update: L vs Liberty, L vs Queens
NET: 318
Quad 4 Win
Marquette
Since Last Update: W vs Villanova, W vs Butler, L at Connecticut
NET: 16
Quad 1 Win
West Virginia (PKL)
Since Last Update: L at TCU, W vs Oklahoma, W vs Iowa State
NET: 19
Quad 1 Win
6 Gonzaga (PKL)
Since Last Update: W vs Santa Clara, L at St. Mary’s
NET: 12
Quad 1 Win
8 Duke (PKL)
Since Last Update: W vs Wake Forest, W vs North Carolina, L at Miami
NET: 29
Quad 1 Win
@Florida State
Since Last Update: L at NC State, W at Louisville, L vs Syracuse
NET: 216
Quad 3 Win
Hofstra
Since Last Update: W vs Townson, W vs Stony Brook, W at Northeastern
NET: 92
Quad 3 Win
Davidson (Indy Classic)
Since Last Update: L vs VCU, W at Massachusetts
NET: 154
Quad 3 Win
New Orleans
Since Last Update: L vs Texas A&M-CC, L vs Incarnate Word
NET: 358
Quad 4 Win
Florida A&M
Since Last Update: W vs Alabama State, W at Texas Southern, L at Prairie View A&M
NET: 359
Quad 4 Win
There you have it: Purdue still currently has 4 Q1, 3 Q3, and 4 Q4 wins against its non-conference slate. Purdue will finish out the regular season with 7 straight Q1/Q2 games (somehow aOSU is still in the top 50) and will look to solidify its spot as the top team in the nation. Below are the final 7 matchups for Purdue:
Opponent Net Quadrant
Iowa 34 Q2
At Northwestern 52 Q1
At Maryland 28 Q1
Ohio State 41 Q2
Indiana 20 Q1
At Wisconsin 72 Q1
Illinois 26 Q1
