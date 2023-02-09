Purdue vs. Iowa a Battle at Mackey - Open Thread

After suffering their second loss of the season Purdue returns home to Mackey Arena where they will face the Iowa Hawkeyes at 7:00 PM. How this young team will respond is what I’m most interested to watch. The Rutgers game was a loss second, one point loss, the loss to IU was because Purdue simply came out flat in the first 20 minutes. It was just a different type of loss. Responding will be so important tonight.

Iowa (15-8, Big10 7-5) vs #1 Purdue (22-2, Big10 11-2)

February 9th, 2022, 7 PM EST

Mackey Arena - West Lafayette, Indiana (home of your #1 ranked Purdue Boilermakers)

ESPN 2

Iowa Starters Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Center 0 Filip Rebraca Sr 6'9" 230 Sombar, Serbia U of North Dakota Forward 24 Kris Murray Jr 6'8" 220 Cedar Rapids, IA Wing 30 Connor McCaffery Sr 6'6" 215 Iowa City, IA Guard 11 Tony Perkins Jr 6'4" 205 Indianpolis, IN Point Guard 1 Ahron Ulis Jr 6'3" 190 Chicago, IL

Iowa Bench Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team Guard/Wing 20 Payton Sandfort So 6'7" 215 Waukee, IA Wing/Forward 22 Patrick McCafery Sr 6'9" 210 Iowa City, IA Guard/Wing 4 Josh Dix Fr 6'5" 192 Council Bluffs, IA

Prediction

KenPom

Purdue - 81

Iowa - 72

81% confidence

Gambling Odds:

Purdue +8

O/U 149

Moneyline - Purdue -360