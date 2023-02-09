Purdue vs. Iowa a Battle at Mackey - Open Thread

After suffering their second loss of the season Purdue returns home to Mackey Arena where they will face the Iowa Hawkeyes at 7:00 PM. How this young team will respond is what I’m most interested to watch. The Rutgers game was a loss second, one point loss, the loss to IU was because Purdue simply came out flat in the first 20 minutes. It was just a different type of loss. Responding will be so important tonight.
Iowa (15-8, Big10 7-5) vs #1 Purdue (22-2, Big10 11-2)
February 9th, 2022, 7 PM EST
Mackey Arena - West Lafayette, Indiana (home of your #1 ranked Purdue Boilermakers)
ESPN 2
Iowa Starters
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|Center
|0
|Filip Rebraca
|Sr
|6'9"
|230
|Sombar, Serbia
|U of North Dakota
|Forward
|24
|Kris Murray
|Jr
|6'8"
|220
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|Wing
|30
|Connor McCaffery
|Sr
|6'6"
|215
|Iowa City, IA
|Guard
|11
|Tony Perkins
|Jr
|6'4"
|205
|Indianpolis, IN
|Point Guard
|1
|Ahron Ulis
|Jr
|6'3"
|190
|Chicago, IL
Iowa Bench
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|Position
|#
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|Previous Team
|Guard/Wing
|20
|Payton Sandfort
|So
|6'7"
|215
|Waukee, IA
|Wing/Forward
|22
|Patrick McCafery
|Sr
|6'9"
|210
|Iowa City, IA
|Guard/Wing
|4
|Josh Dix
|Fr
|6'5"
|192
|Council Bluffs, IA
Prediction
KenPom
Purdue - 81
Iowa - 72
81% confidence
Gambling Odds:
Purdue +8
O/U 149
Moneyline - Purdue -360
