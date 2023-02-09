Women’s Basketball: Purdue vs. Rutgers Preview and How To Watch

GAME INFORMATION

Purdue (15-7, 6-6) vs. Rutgers (10-14, 4-8)

Thursday, Feb. 9

Time: 7 PM

TV: B1G+

Radio: 95.3 BOB FM

Purdue is looking to bounce back after their home loss against Indiana. The Boilers take on the Rutger Scarlet Knights tonight at Jersey Mikes Arena. Purdue is currently on a 3 game road winning streak for the first time since 2017-2018; they have held opponents to 57 points per game, 37.8% shooting and 23.3% from distance in those games.

This will be the first trip back to Rutgers for Lasha Petree after graduating from there last spring. Petree had the team high 13 points for the Boilers against IU and is currently averaging 13.8 ppg and 3.3 rpg. Abbey Ellis has finished in double figures in five of her last six games, averaging 16.7 points per game. Ellis has moved up to second on the team in scoring with 11.8 points per game and is currently second in the Big ten with an 88.9% free throw percentage.

Rutgers is currently 9th in the B1G with a 4-8 record. They are coming off a 73-64 win over Wisconsin. The Scarlet Knights shoot 41% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc. Kaylene Smikle leads their offense averaging 17.3 ppg.